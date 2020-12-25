Massive Explosion Rocks Nashville, Tennessee

UPDATE: Police say they were responding to a report of shots being fired shortly before the explosion, but there is no evidence a shooting actually occurred, according to WSMV.

UPDATE: Police were responding to a shots fired call on 2nd Ave N. when they noticed a suspicious RV. The vehicle exploded after police called a Hazardous Devices unit to the scene to investigate. https://t.co/6cmWnyOTbg — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) December 25, 2020

A massive explosion has rocked Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Elizabeth Lane, police and first responders are in downtown Nashville after an explosion of some kind early Christmas morning. A witness told Lane that he heard multiple gunshots, barricaded himself in his home and then an explosion followed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a video from Lane of the smoke in the distance below.

BREAKING: Lots of first responders headed downtown. Not sure what’s going on. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/FRx59GubpN — Elizabeth Lane (@elizabethlanetv) December 25, 2020

I spoke with a man who lives here and says he heard what sounded like a shootout — multiple gun shots — he barricaded his door and police later evacuated the complex. Then he heard an explosion. @WKRN — Elizabeth Lane (@elizabethlanetv) December 25, 2020

In a video tweeted by Ryan Graney, you can see an insane amount of damage to a building, and it looks like it’s straight out of a war zone.

There are harrowing and ominous alarms and sirens in the background.

Oh my god! This video from downtown #Nashville of the explosion!!! This is from Buck McCoy on Facebook! pic.twitter.com/xA1J8AgyGc — Ryan Graney????????‍???? (@RyanEGraney) December 25, 2020

Obviously, this is an incredibly serious situation, and nobody really seems to have any idea what the hell is going on at the moment.

According to Don Aaron, police do believe that it’s an “intentional act” tied to an RV exploding and federal agencies are now involved.

#UPDATE: Don Aaron with Metro police says it appears the RV explosion “was an intentional act.” The scene at 2nd/Commerce in downtown Nashville will be active for an extensive period of time. ATF, FBI and other agencies involved in investigation. We are LIVE on @WKRN. pic.twitter.com/SfYilpVdqf — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) December 25, 2020

Keep checking back for more information as we have it on this developing situation. Whatever is going on in Nashville is incredibly scary.

H/T: Outkick