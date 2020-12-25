Editorial

Massive Explosion Rocks Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/elizabethlanetv/status/1342449709030498304, https://twitter.com/RyanEGraney/status/1342457226171187200)

UPDATE: Police say they were responding to a report of shots being fired shortly before the explosion, but there is no evidence a shooting actually occurred, according to WSMV.

A massive explosion has rocked Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Elizabeth Lane, police and first responders are in downtown Nashville after an explosion of some kind early Christmas morning. A witness told Lane that he heard multiple gunshots, barricaded himself in his home and then an explosion followed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see a video from Lane of the smoke in the distance below.

In a video tweeted by Ryan Graney, you can see an insane amount of damage to a building, and it looks like it’s straight out of a war zone.

There are harrowing and ominous alarms and sirens in the background.

Obviously, this is an incredibly serious situation, and nobody really seems to have any idea what the hell is going on at the moment.

According to Don Aaron, police do believe that it’s an “intentional act” tied to an RV exploding and federal agencies are now involved.

Keep checking back for more information as we have it on this developing situation. Whatever is going on in Nashville is incredibly scary.

