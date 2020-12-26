Editorial

Alvin Kamara Scores 6 Touchdowns Against The Vikings

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints makes a reception past Jeff Gladney #20 of the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 25, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara dominated the Minnesota Vikings during a 52-33 Friday win.

The electric rusher scored a staggering six touchdowns during the game. Yes, you read that correctly. Kamara found the end zone six times! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

A post shared by New Orleans Saints (@saints)

Finding the end zone once during a game is hard enough. It’s pretty damn difficult, and that’s why players celebrate so much when they do it.

Yet, Kamara balled out, messed around and scored six touchdowns Friday. It’s truly a mind-boggling stat.

For those of you wondering, yes, Kamara is now in the record books. His six touchdowns tied the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a game.

There are always a handful of performances that get remembered for a very long time. I think it’s safe to say Kamara’s six touchdowns against the Vikings won’t be forgotten anytime soon.