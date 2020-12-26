Alvin Kamara Scores 6 Touchdowns Against The Vikings

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara dominated the Minnesota Vikings during a 52-33 Friday win.

The electric rusher scored a staggering six touchdowns during the game. Yes, you read that correctly. Kamara found the end zone six times!

Finding the end zone once during a game is hard enough. It’s pretty damn difficult, and that’s why players celebrate so much when they do it.

Yet, Kamara balled out, messed around and scored six touchdowns Friday. It’s truly a mind-boggling stat.

For those of you wondering, yes, Kamara is now in the record books. His six touchdowns tied the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a game.

Before Alvin Kamara today, the last time a player had 6 Rush TD in a game was Ernie Nevers in 1929 According to the NFL Record and Fact Book, that was tied for the longest standing individual record in the NFL It was tied with Nevers scoring 40 points in that game (6 TD, 4 PAT) pic.twitter.com/uz4YFziLaK — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 26, 2020

There are always a handful of performances that get remembered for a very long time. I think it’s safe to say Kamara’s six touchdowns against the Vikings won’t be forgotten anytime soon.