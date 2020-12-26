The Saints Beating The Vikings Gets Solid TV Ratings

The New Orleans Saints beating the Minnesota Vikings 52-33 put up some great TV ratings.

According to John Ourand, the Friday game between the Saints and Vikings got a rating of 10.1 on Fox as Alvin Kamara and company earned a big win.

That means roughly 10% of households watched the game.

As I’ve said many times throughout the season, there’s no doubt at all that business is booming for the NFL right now when it comes to TV ratings.

The numbers might have started slow early in the year, but clearly, there’s no real problem.

It’s also not surprising at all that so many people tuned in. Drew Brees and the Saints are a gigantic brand in the NFL, and the team has a ton of fans.

While the Vikings aren’t nearly as impressive, their fanbase is still incredibly committed. So, it makes sense that the numbers were so big.

As we near the start of the playoffs, I have no doubt the numbers will keep popping! Business is good for the NFL!