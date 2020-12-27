‘Sh*t Happens’: Geraldo Rivera Rips Into ‘Entitled Frat Boy’ Trump Over Post-Election Behavior

Geraldo Rivera said Saturday that President Donald Trump has been acting like an “entitled frat boy” since the November election.

“For almost 4 years I’ve supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed,” Rivera began, adding, “Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Sh*t happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy.” (RELATED: ‘I Think I Get 30 Seconds’: Geraldo Spars With Jesse Watters And Greg Gutfeld On Voter Fraud)

For almost 4 years I’ve supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed. Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Shit happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 27, 2020

Rivera, who has long counted the president as a personal friend and supported him in both 2016 and 2020, has said several times in recent weeks that it’s time for Trump to walk away and concede the race to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Clearly Americans are anxious to resolve election anxiety,” Rivera tweeted just before Christmas. “@realDonaldTrump it’s really up to you to recognize reality. You’re a winner-Father of Vaccines-Now be a gracious former president, honor the constitutional process.”