REPORT: 7-Year-Old Girl Shot While In The Car To Go Christmas Shopping Reportedly Dies Days Later

A seven-year-old girl shot while driving to go Christmas shopping with her family in Atlanta reportedly died on Saturday.

Kennedy Maxie reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to the back of her head, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. She was taken to the hospital where she remained in critical condition until she passed away Saturday, according to WXIA-TV.

This is 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie. She was shot in the head while she was in the car with family passing Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Police believe an argument in the area of the mall lead to her being hit by the stray bullet. There’s a $15,000 reward for info @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/HR7Z6zCabZ — Eric Perry (@Ericperrytv) December 23, 2020

Police do not believe that the family’s Lexus was the intended target of the shooting, the outlets reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Child Charged With Murder After 4 People Found Dead Inside Home)

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed the shooting of Maxie in an official statement, according to the local outlets.

“While the Atlanta Police Department has significant leads in the apprehension of those responsible, it does not erase the pain felt when a beautiful, vibrant, and loving child is tragically taken from her family,” Bottoms said.