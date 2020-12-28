Villanova Basketball Coach Jay Wright Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright has tested positive for coronavirus.

Wright tweeted a statement Sunday night announcing the news, and he said that he's experiencing "mild" symptoms.

You can read his full statement below.

The good news is that it sounds like Wright isn’t in rough shape and he’ll be just fine. Still, you never want to see anyone test positive.

He’s also testing positive at a pretty poor time for the Wildcats.

Villanova is going to be diving into the meat of their schedule, and we don’t even know when the team’s head coach will be available and on the bench again.

Fortunately for the Wildcats, Villanova isn’t scheduled to play again until January 5. That gives Wright a decent amount of time to heal up.

Let’s all hope he’s back and better than ever sooner than later. The last thing we need is one of the best coaches in the game being knocked out for a substantial amount of time.