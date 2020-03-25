Villanova Leads ESPN’s ‘Way-Too-Early Top 25’ For College Basketball

Villanova is at the top of ESPN’s “way-too-early top 25” rankings for the upcoming college basketball season.

Following the cancelation of March Madness because of coronavirus, people are already looking to next year. In the eyes of ESPN, head coach Jay Wright’s team is the best in America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Villanova was followed by Creighton, Gonzaga, Baylor and Kentucky. Wisconsin slid in at 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Villanova Basketball (@novambb) on Mar 10, 2020 at 6:30pm PDT

It’s pretty awesome two mid-majors like Creighton and Gonzaga are in the top five. Yes, I know they’re both traditionally very good, but it goes to show the talent gap in men’s basketball isn’t huge.

Being in a smaller conference for football means you’re going to seriously struggle to compete with bigger schools.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonzaga Men’s Basketball (@zagmbb) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:32pm PDT

That’s not the case at all when it comes to college basketball. Schools in smaller conferences regularly compete with traditional powers.

Look no further than Butler going to back-to-back national title games if you need proof of that fact.

As for Wisconsin, coming in at 15 is a joke. Did ESPN forget we won its March Madness simulation, and I declared us national champs?

How does the defending national championship squad come in at 15 when we return damn near the whole team?

Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers https://t.co/SCNbBMDbtQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

As always, we’ll just get to work and let everybody else worry about the attention. As we showed this past season, all the Badgers do is win games.

That’s how we won the B1G and that’s what we’ll do next year too.