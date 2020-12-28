Wisconsin Moves Up To 6th In The Latest AP College Basketball Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers are climbing the college basketball rankings.

In the week six AP Poll, the Badgers moved up three spots to number six after a very convincing win over Michigan State Christmas Day and a win over Nebraska earlier in the week. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What have I been saying since our loss to Marquette? What have I been saying? We just need to take steps forward and we’ll be fine.

We just need to stack up some wins, and everything else will take care of itself.

Well, we’re currently 8-1, play a solid Maryland team Monday night and I have no doubt that we’re just getting started.

In terms of balanced teams, good luck finding a team more balanced than the Badgers. There might be some teams with more individual talent, but nobody is as balanced as us.

Count us out all you want. Trust me, you’re just going to regret it at the end of the day. I can promise you that much.