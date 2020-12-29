PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Beat Wake Forest And Bring This Pathetic Football Season To An End

The Wisconsin Badgers need to bury Wake Forest to close out the 2020 football season.

The Badgers and Demon Deacons will meet Wednesday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and I really couldn’t be less excited. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This season started with so much hope and optimism. Wisconsin was believed to be the lone threat to Ohio State in the Big 10. We were believed to be a legit playoff threat.

Instead, coronavirus ripped through our team, all hell broke loose and we never bounced back as we limped to a 3-3 finish.

Now, we have one final game against the Demon Deacons. If we win, we’ll finish above .500, which is just such a sad thing to actually think about.

Imagine thinking you’re headed to the playoff when the season started and now settling for the hope you finish above .500.

Yeah, things fell apart fast and hard.

So, let’s go out, beat Wake Forest, finish 4-3 and then go home. 2021 is going to be a huge year for the Badgers, and there’s a ton of hope and optimism within the team.

This year was a disaster and it’ll end Wednesday.

You can catch the game at 12:00 EST on ESPN.