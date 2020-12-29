Health

Stay-At-Home Order Extended Indefinitely In Southern California

Jordan Lancaster Reporter
The regional stay-at-home order for the San Joaquin Valley and Southern California was extended indefinitely, health officials announced Tuesday.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a press briefing that the order would be extended due to diminishing ICU capacity, 23ABC News reported. Four-week projections showed that there would not be enough beds for the patients who would need them, Ghaly said.

The stay-at-home order for the San Joaquin Valley was set to expire Monday. Now, Ghaly said that the orders will remain in place until ICU capacity reaches at least 15%. ICU capacity was at 0% for Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley as of Tuesday, Fox11 News reported. (RELATED: California Restaurant Owner Starts Fund To Help Laid Off Restaurant Workers)

Ghaly reported that California’s 2-week coronavirus positivity rate was at 12.6%, up from the Dec. 15 positivity rate of 10.6%, according to Fox11. Compared to 14 days ago, hospitalization rates of people who have tested positive for coronavirus increased by 36.5% and intensive care hospitalizations rose by 35.1%, Ghaly said.

With case numbers and hospitalizations rising, Ghaly said the trends in Southern California are giving him “continued concern,” according to the report. He said that the state expects a rise in cases in mid-January due to a post-holiday surge.

Under the stay-at-home order, public or private gatherings with people from more than one household are prohibited, masks are required 100% of the time, and physical distancing is mandated.