Young Thug Says He Lowered His Performance Fee Because Of The Pandemic, Still Charges $1 Million For A Show

Young Thug had to lower his performance fee because of the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview on the "Million $ Worth of Game" podcast, Thug revealed that he had lowered his asking price "because of the pandemic."

However, don’t worry because Young Thug damn sure isn’t starving! He’s still charging a cool $1 million to get on stage and rip it.

“Jay-Z don’t got 30 songs like that” We’re dropping the video of episode 93 with Young Thug at 7:30 tonight. Listen to the audio now: https://t.co/fSrVbeMjiX pic.twitter.com/gZbkHy7AYZ — MILLION $ WORTH OF GAME (@mworthofgame) December 28, 2020

I’m sure a lot of hardos on the internet want to rip a guy for talking about charging $1 million a show while many people are suffering.

However, I don’t feel that way at all. He’s a famous singer, draws a huge audience, moves the needle and the market allows him to charge a ton of money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1)

It’s just wild to me that even after lowering his asking price, he’s still charging a flat $1 million. That’s more money than a lot of people make over the course of decades.

Young Thug, who is truly one of the greatest rappers alive, charges it for one show. I respect the hell out of the game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1)

I hope everyone gets as much money as possible. As I routinely tell all my friends, I want everyone to be rich as all hell. So, you better believe I’m not going to knock Young Thug for still getting $1 million a show. Get that money!