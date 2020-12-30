Canada Will Require Negative COVID Tests To Enter The Country

Canada has announced it will require passengers to have a negative coronavirus test result before an individual enters the country, the Associated Press reported.

The test will be required to be taken no more than three days before the passenger arrives in the country, according to the Associated Press.

Dominic LeBlanc, the intergovernmental affairs minister, said Canada plans to roll out the new policy in the coming days, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Canada Approves Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine)

Canada already requires arrivals to quarantine for two weeks, and has banned all arrivals from the United Kingdom due to the new coronavirus strain, according to the Associated Press.

Still, some Canadian officials have drawn backlash from other members of government and the public for nonessential travel. Finance Minister Rod Phillips was recently ordered to end his Carribean holiday vacation on the French island of St. Barts by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Ford called Phillips’ actions “completely unacceptable,” and said he was “extremely disappointed” in Phillips’ decision, according to the Associated Press.

Phillips also made non-essential travel to Switzerland in August, the Associated Press reported.

If you can’t work because you’re sick or need to self-isolate due to COVID-19, there’s the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit. If you can’t work because you’re taking care of a loved one, there’s the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit. More details here: https://t.co/DT8JjrL5bH — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 28, 2020



“Some Canadians are still travelling for nonessential reasons. This is deeply concerning. We must reiterate that now is not the time to travel,” said Howard Njoo, the country’s deputy chief public health officer, Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Ford has previously blamed traveling Canadians for causing COVID-19 cases to rise in Ontario, the country’s largest province, the Associated Press reported. Ontario entered a provincewide lockdown on Dec. 26, according to the Associated Press.