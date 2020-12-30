‘Whoop Dee Doo’: Ron DeSantis Blows Off His Own Chances At An Early Vaccine. ‘I’m Not The Priority’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that he did not plan to use his status as an elected official to get early access to the coronavirus vaccine.

DeSantis explained that although he might have access to the vaccine due to his position as the Governor of Florida, he did not intend to make himself a priority. (RELATED: Fauci Dragged For Touting New York’s ‘Correct’ Response To Coronavirus Pandemic)

WATCH:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asked if he has taken the vaccine: “I’m willing to take it but I’m not the priority… Granted I’m an elected official but whoop dee doo. At the end of the day, let’s focus on where the risk is.”pic.twitter.com/2zucGYIQUu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 30, 2020

“I’m willing to take it, but I am not the priority,” DeSantis explained, saying that because he was under 45 and people under 45 were not considered to be high risk, he would not jump to the head of the line.

“When it is my turn, I will take it,” DeSantis continued, saying that he wanted those at higher risk to have the chance to be vaccinated first.

“Granted I’m an elected official, but whoop dee doo. At the end of the day, let’s focus on where the risk is,” he concluded.

Several other lawmakers have already announced their intentions to wait until those at increased risk have had the chance to receive the vaccine. Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard opted to wait, criticizing the plan to prioritize some essential workers over the elderly. Republican New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew also said that he was going to wait to receive his vaccine until those who were most vulnerable.