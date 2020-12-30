Victor Davis Hanson: Statehood For DC And Puerto Rico Means Democrats Will ‘Win All The Time’

Hoover Institution Fellow Victor Davis Hanson spoke about the ramifications for Republicans potentially losing control of the U.S. Senate during a Wednesday night appearance on Fox News’ “The Story.”

Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face off against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in a tight January 5 runoff that will determine which party controls the Senate. Currently, Republicans hold a 50-48 edge and must win one of two races in order to maintain their majority.

Should Democrats win and eliminate the Senate filibuster, they would conceivably then be able to push through initiatives like statehood for Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, a move that Hanson told guest anchor Will Cain would pay “massive dividends for them” starting with the addition of “four Democratic senators.”

“They are not interested anymore just in winning on the issues,” Hanson said of Democrats. “They want to change the structure, the process of how we govern ourselves. So if they get a super Congress, that is, the Congress and the Senate and the House, they’re gonna pack the [Supreme] Court to 15 justices.”

Hanson went on to describe other items on Democrats’ wish list, including a national voter bill to eliminate state voter ID requirements and the abolition of the Electoral College. (RELATED: Mitch McConnell: GOP Win In Georgia Will Guarantee Biden ‘Will Be A Moderate’)

“So the point is, the theme is they want to change the structure because they don’t win all the time, and they want to make sure that they can win,” he said. “This is a structural revolution. I think people have to wake up to it. It is not issue by issue, it’s the structure and the process.”

Some moderate Democrats have spoken out against several of the initiatives Hanson described, suggesting that even if Democrats gain control of the Senate they will not be able to pass some of the more progressive items on the agenda.

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has stated he would not support abolishing the filibuster, while Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said she opposed packing the Supreme Court before the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.