Body Camera Footage In Minneapolis Police Department Fatal Shooting Released

The Minneapolis Police Department released body camera footage of an incident where a felony suspect was fatally shot during a traffic stop Wednesday evening.

The officers repeatedly told the suspect to show his hands as he tried to drive away from officers before he was blocked in by police vehicles, video shows. The suspect was given another warning to put his hands up before he fired a gun through the driver’s side window at officers.

One officer yelled “fuck” as they exited their vehicles and fired several shots before retreating on foot, video shows. (RELATED: Protests Follow Police Shooting Of Felony Suspect Who First Fired At Officers During A Traffic Stop In Minneapolis)

WATCH:

The felony suspect was pulled over during a traffic stop outside a gas station and opened fire on police officers, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said in a press conference Wednesday. He added that if protests turn into civil unrest that the department will attempt to peacefully resolve the situation.

“We want to do everything we can to protect everyone’s first amendment rights to freely assemble, to demonstrate, but I say again, we cannot allow for destructive, criminal behavior. Our city has gone through too much,” Arradondo said.

Large crowds gathered at the scene of the incident last night though they remained mostly peaceful, according to a Minnesota Public Radio reporter at the scene. Arradondo said the department will continue to protect the public’s first amendment rights, though he asked them to avoid criminal behavior.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.