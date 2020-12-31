Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Black Sweater And White Pants Combo In Palm Beach

Melania Trump turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous top and pants combo in West Palm Beach ahead of trip back to Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve black sweater and white pants outfit as she joined President Donald Trump at Palm Beach International Airport at the end of their Christmas holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, high heels and a black shoes.

Video has since surfaced on Twitter that shows off more of Melania‘s great winter look.

WATCH: Donald and Melania Trump depart Palm Beach International Airport for Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/nWjrZR8mGN — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 31, 2020

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart Florida to return to Washington two days earlier than scheduled. pic.twitter.com/0EfrqkGnYq — The TRUMP PAGE (@MichaelDeLauzon) December 31, 2020

The first lady later tweeted her well wishes for everyone to have a New Year filled with “health and peace.” (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

As 2020 ends, we remember the loved ones lost & give thanks to our leaders, frontline workers & others who have come together to fight the global pandemic. The resilience of our country is strong. I send my best wishes for a #NewYear full of health & peace. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 31, 2020

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she arrived in Florida in a pretty sleeveless black and white polka dot dress ahead of the Christmas holiday.

