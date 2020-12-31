Editorial

Melania Turns Heads In Gorgeous Black Sweater And White Pants Combo In Palm Beach

US-VOTE-TRUMP

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Melania Trump turned heads Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous top and pants combo in West Palm Beach ahead of trip back to Washington, D.C.

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve black sweater and white pants outfit as she joined President Donald Trump at Palm Beach International Airport at the end of their Christmas holiday at his Mar-a-Lago resort. (RELATED: Melania Stuns In Pale-Pink Dress At Reception During UN General Assembly [PHOTOS])

REUTERS/Tom Brenner

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, high heels and a black shoes.

Video has since surfaced on Twitter that shows off more of Melania‘s great winter look.

The first lady later tweeted her well wishes for everyone to have a New Year filled with “health and peace.” (RELATED: Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“As 2020 ends, we remember the loved ones lost [and] give thanks to our leaders, frontline workers [and] others who have come together to fight the global pandemic,” FLOTUS wrote. “The resilience of our country is strong. I send my best wishes for a #NewYear full of health [and] peace.”

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she arrived in Florida in a pretty sleeveless black and white polka dot dress ahead of the Christmas holiday.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

