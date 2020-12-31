‘Socialism For Rich People’ — McConnell Again Blocks Standalone $2,000 Stimulus Check Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell again blocked a standalone bill Thursday afternoon to increase the coronavirus relief payments in the latest COVID-19 aid package from $600 to $2,000.

McConnell blocked an attempt by Democrats to either pass or vote on the bill by unanimous consent, which McConnell later spoke about on the Senate floor, criticizing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. McConnell called the $2,000 stimulus checks “socialism for rich people,” Fox News reported.

“The data show that many upper-middle class Americans have kept their job, work remotely and remain totally financially comfortable,” McConnell said. “On the other hand, some of our fellow citizens have had their entire existence is turned upside down and continue to suffer terribly. We do not need to let the speaker of the House do socialism for rich people in order to help those who need help.” (RELATED: ‘No Realistic Path’: McConnell Blocks Standalone $2,000 Stimulus Checks Bill)

The House passed a bill Monday night to increase the coronavirus relief payments in a 275-134 vote. The Senate now needs to approve the bill. The House needed a two-thirds majority for it to pass. (RELATED: These Are The House Republicans Who Voted With Trump On Both The NDAA Veto And $2,000 Stimulus Checks)

McConnell introduced the legislation authorizing direct cash payments of $2,000 Tuesday but tied it to a repeal of Section 230 and an investigation into Trump’s allegations of voter fraud.