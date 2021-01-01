Iranian President Issues Death Threat To President Trump, ‘He Will Go To The Dustbin Of History’

In a cabinet meeting Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani issued President Donald Trump a death threat and vowed to get revenge for the death of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

In his speech, Rouhani referenced the deceased ‘Martyr Soleimani’ who had been assassinated in a U.S. drone strike on Jan. 3, 2020, The Washington Times reported. (RELATED: Soleimani Was Planning ‘Imminent Attacks’ That Could Have Killed Hundreds Of Americans, Top US Official Says)

#Iran’s Hassan Rouhani issues Trump death threat: ‘In a few days, the life of this criminal will end’ https://t.co/tsYwDs6akO pic.twitter.com/nVE453DOJI — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 31, 2020

Rouhani stressed that President Trump and Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo were the main people to blame for Soleimani’s assassination.

“Our nation will not give up until they take revenge on his blood as its right,” Rouhani said vowing to seek revenge.

“One of the effects of this stupid and disgraceful act was that Trumpism ended,” Rouhani said about the U.S. airstrike on Soleimani. “In a few days, the life of this criminal will end and he will go to the dustbin of history,” he added.

“We are very happy about this and we believe that the period after Trump will be a better condition for regional and global stability.”

Rouhani’s threat came less than a week from the one year anniversary of Soleimani’s death and amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States.

On Dec. 23, Trump tweeted a warning to Iran after the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, was hit with rockets. In addition, two American B-52 bombers were flown over the Persian Gulf on Wednesday in an effort to discourage Iran from executing any sort of attack on the U.S.