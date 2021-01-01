New York Restaurant’s Liquor License Revoked After Hosting Republican Club’s ‘COVID Conga Line’ Party

The New York state government revoked the liquor license for a restaurant after it hosted a Republican club’s maskless Christmas party, which featured a “Covid conga line,” according to NBC News.

In December, the Whitestone Republican Club continued with their annual holiday bash at Il Bacco on Northern Boulevard in Queens despite concerns over COVID-19. Footage of the party gained millions of views, showing attendees maskless in a long conga line.

At one point, GOP candidate for NYC Council, Vickie Paladino, is seen leading a dancing group. Since the party, three attendees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to The Hill.

WATCH:

the Whitestone Republican Club in NYC apparently held a Christmas party this year without a care in the world about COVID pic.twitter.com/mHzW86d9M7 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 21, 2020

“After video surfaced of a potential superspreader holiday party at Il Bacco with maskless dancing, the SLA immediately launched an investigation,” the New York State Liquor said in a statement, NBC News reports. “During a follow-up inspection, investigators found flagrant violations of indoor dining regulations and existing health safety and Alcoholic Beverage Control laws, while verifying the maskless party depicted in the video did in fact occur.”

The club refused to apologize for the festivities, declaring “personal liberties is paramount in a free society, and no one should be penalized, shamed, or ostracized for how they choose to live their life.”

Reports estimate that at least 50 individuals attended the party, violating the state’s 10 person gathering limit, The Hill reports. (RELATED: Hospital Employee Arrested After Intentionally Destroying Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine)

“Conga lines are not smart,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said after footage of the party surfaced. “Why you would do an unmasked Covid conga line in the middle of a Covid pandemic — whatever your political persuasion — defies logical explanation as far as I’m concerned.”

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in New York with over 979,000 confirmed cases, resulting in 37,000 deaths, according to The New York Times.