Alabama Is An 8-Point Favorite Over Ohio State In The National Title Game

Alabama is favored by more than a touchdown over Ohio State in the national title game.

As of this moment, the Crimson Tide are favored by eight points over the Buckeyes for their January 11 matchup in the championship game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Am I insane for wanting to take the Buckeyes at +8? After watching them boat race Clemson right off of the field in the semi-finals, I find it hard to believe OSU won’t stay within a touchdown.

I’m not saying the Buckeyes will win. I’m not saying they’re going to walk off the field as champions. I’m just saying they’re going to score points.

If Justin Fields is healthy, I could see them dropping a ton of points on the board against Alabama’s defense.

I might be getting a bit too bold right now, but OSU +8 really seems like the play.

