The Lions Lose To The Vikings, Finish The Season 5-11

The Detroit Lions lost to the Vikings 37-35 Sunday to close out the season.

After an absolutely horrific season, the Lions finally put a bow on the year with another loss, and that means we finished 5-11. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you think winning five games is acceptable, then you’re no fan of mine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

More than anything, I’m just glad the season is over. The 2020 NFL season was an unmitigated disaster for the Lions.

We looked terrible all year, Matt Patricia was fired and Matthew Stafford got himself banged up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Now, let’s put this horrible year behind us, hire a damn good head coach (not Marvin Lewis), figure out our quarterback situation and move forward.

We deserve so much more than what we get as fans, and it’s time we start demanding it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

I’m a Lions fan until the end of the road, but we deserve to start seeing some damn results.