Editorial

Darrell Bevell Says Matthew Stafford Is 50/50 Sunday Against The Vikings

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 20: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions scrambles against the defense of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

It sounds like there’s a real chance Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t play Sunday against the Vikings.

Stafford is currently battling an ankle injury heading into the final regular season game. According to Ian Rapoport, interim head coach Darrell Bevell told the media that the team’s starting passer is 50/50 on playing Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The fact we’re even talking about potentially playing Stafford this Sunday is absolute insanity. The Lions are playing for nothing!

Why are we even talking about playing Stafford? He’s the face of the franchise, and we’re thinking about playing him with a bum ankle in a meaningless game?

Yeah, that’s going to be a hard pass from me.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Running Stafford out onto the field while injured and having him get hurt worse would be so Detroit that it’s almost comical.

Obviously, there’s nothing funny about guys getting hurt, but the incompetence of the Lions is truly extraordinary.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Keep him nailed to the damn bench and don’t even consider playing the most important athlete in Detroit if he’s hurt.