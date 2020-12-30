Darrell Bevell Says Matthew Stafford Is 50/50 Sunday Against The Vikings

It sounds like there’s a real chance Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t play Sunday against the Vikings.

Stafford is currently battling an ankle injury heading into the final regular season game. According to Ian Rapoport, interim head coach Darrell Bevell told the media that the team’s starting passer is 50/50 on playing Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell says QB Matthew Stafford won’t practice today. Sounds like he’s 50-50 whether he plays on his sprained ankle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2020

The fact we’re even talking about potentially playing Stafford this Sunday is absolute insanity. The Lions are playing for nothing!

Why are we even talking about playing Stafford? He’s the face of the franchise, and we’re thinking about playing him with a bum ankle in a meaningless game?

Yeah, that’s going to be a hard pass from me.

Running Stafford out onto the field while injured and having him get hurt worse would be so Detroit that it’s almost comical.

Obviously, there’s nothing funny about guys getting hurt, but the incompetence of the Lions is truly extraordinary.

Keep him nailed to the damn bench and don’t even consider playing the most important athlete in Detroit if he’s hurt.