Trump Vows Revenge Against Brian Kemp, Raffensperger In Georgia Rally

President Donald Trump vowed to come back to Georgia to campaign against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger at his Monday night rally in the state.

Trump argues both officials should have assisted his attempts to overturn the state’s election results. Kemp has refused to allow the Republican state legislature to hold a special session to appoint pro-Trump electors to the Electoral College. Raffensperger also appears to have leaked a phone conversation in which Trump told him to “find” the votes necessary to let him win.

“I’ll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor,” Trump said. “I guarantee it.” (RELATED: Key Republican Senators Mum On Trump’s Georgia Phone Call)

Trump went on to name Raffensperger as well.

Trump calls Loeffler on stage. She says, “I have an announcement, Georgia. On January 6, I will object to the Electoral College vote. That’s right. We’re gonna get this done!” pic.twitter.com/Ndu8sX36UJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2021

Trump made the statement on the eve of critical Senate runoff elections for Republican Sens David Perdue and Kelley Loeffler. Republicans currently hold 50 Senate seats in the upcoming Congress compared to Democrats’ 48. If Democrats take both seats, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris would be a deciding vote giving Democrats the majority in the chamber.

Trump has yet to concede the election despite the electoral college certifying President-Elect Joe Biden’s victory on December 14. Trump and his allies have spread the message that Vice President Mike Pence could use his procedural role in officially revealing the college vote on January 6 to refuse to acknowledge Biden’s win.

“I hope our great vice president comes through for us,” Trump said Monday. “Of course if he doesn’t come through, I won’t like him quite as much.”

A group of 11 Republican Senators led by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have also announced they will formally object to Biden’s win during the session. Loeffler took the stage at Trump’s rally to announce she will join Cruz and Hawley in objecting. Their colleagues have either condemned or remained silent on the measure, which is unlikely to have more than a symbolic effect.