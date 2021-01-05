US

Accused Kenosha Gunman Kyle Rittenhouse Pleads Not Guilty On All Charges, Including Intentional Homicide

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of killing two people during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, pleaded not guilty Tuesday on all charges filed against him, numerous sources reported.

Rittenhouse appeared for the virtual hearing Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty to six charges, including first degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide, according to the Associated Press.

His pre-trial conference is scheduled for March 10, and potential jury selection is scheduled for March 29, according to Fox 6 reporter Angelica Sanchez. His lawyer has reportedly requested more time before the trial. (RELATED: Kyle Rittenhouse Released From Jail On $2 Million Bond)

He has been accused of shooting and killing two protesters, Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, during civil unrest in August ignited by the shooting of Jacob Blake. 

Video showed Rittenhouse trying to surrender to Kenosha authorities after the shootings in August. He turned himself in to police in Antioch the day after the shootings.

Rittenhouse made his first court appearance Nov. 2 where he was deemed a flight risk and held on $2 million cash bond. He was released from jail nearly 3 weeks later after paying the bond. 

Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the incident, and is a resident of Illinois, but will face charges in Wisconsin after an investigation revealed that the AR-15 he allegedly used in the shooting was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin. He had never possessed the gun in Illinois. 