Kyle Rittenhouse Released From Jail On $2 Million Bond

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released from jail Friday after paying a $2 million cash bond, numerous sources reported.

Rittenhouse is no longer in custody at the Kenosha County Jail after his attorney paid the cash bond that was set by a judge in early November, WTMJ-TV reported.

BREAKING: Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond has been posted. $2 million. He is officially out custody, and ultimately, out of the Kenosha County Jail. pic.twitter.com/FDzt7Zt0pY — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) November 20, 2020

Rittenhouse has been accused of shooting and killing two protesters, Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 22, during civil unrest in August ignited by the shooting of Jacob Blake. He is facing six charges from the shooting, including first degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide.

Rittenhouse made his first court appearance Nov. 2 where he was deemed a flight risk and held on $2 million cash bail.

During an Oct. 30 extradition hearing, an Illinois judge allowed his extradition back to Wisconsin, where he faces the homicide charges.

A Wisconsin man is also facing charges relating to weapons he gave Rittenhouse. Dominick Black, 19, was charged in early November with two counts of intentionally giving a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18, causing death. Black allegedly gave Rittenhouse, who was not legally able to purchase a firearm, a rifle that he purchased with Rittenhouse’s money. (RELATED: Man Charged With Two Felonies For Giving 17-Year-Old Kenosha Gunman Weapon Used In Fatal Shootings)