REPORT: Urban Meyer Wants $12 Million Annually To Come Out Of Retirement

Urban Meyer wants a ton of money to return to coaching.
According to ProFootballTalk, Meyer wants a cool $12 million annually in order to return to coaching.
The three-time national champ hasn’t coached since retiring from Ohio State, but he’s believed to be the number one candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
My friends, that sure is a ton of money! That’s a ton of cash, especially for a coach who has never coached a single NFL game.
Will Meyer get it from the Jaguars or a different NFL team? Anything is possible, and we’re talking about teams with monster budgets.
If a team truly falls in love with Meyer, which seems to potentially be the case with the Jags, then cutting a check for $12 million is absolutely doable.
As I said as soon as the Jaguars fired Doug Marrone, all eyes are now on Meyer to see what he does. If he agrees to coach Jacksonville, it’ll come at a high price, but the team will get a proven winner.
While I’m still skeptical, I hope it happens. It’d be fascinating as all hell.
Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.