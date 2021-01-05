REPORT: Urban Meyer Wants $12 Million Annually To Come Out Of Retirement

Urban Meyer wants a ton of money to return to coaching.

According to ProFootballTalk, Meyer wants a cool $12 million annually in order to return to coaching. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Urban Meyer supposedly wants $12M per year to coach in the NFL; given the current market for coaches, that’s not a crazy number https://t.co/hTUhT8vKba — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 4, 2021

The three-time national champ hasn’t coached since retiring from Ohio State, but he’s believed to be the number one candidate for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

My friends, that sure is a ton of money! That’s a ton of cash, especially for a coach who has never coached a single NFL game.

Will Meyer get it from the Jaguars or a different NFL team? Anything is possible, and we’re talking about teams with monster budgets.

If a team truly falls in love with Meyer, which seems to potentially be the case with the Jags, then cutting a check for $12 million is absolutely doable.

As I said as soon as the Jaguars fired Doug Marrone, all eyes are now on Meyer to see what he does. If he agrees to coach Jacksonville, it’ll come at a high price, but the team will get a proven winner.

While I’m still skeptical, I hope it happens. It’d be fascinating as all hell.

Keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them.