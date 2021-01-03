REPORT: Urban Meyer ‘Expects’ To Be The Next Coach Of The Jaguars

Urban Meyer reportedly believes he’ll be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are likely to move on from current head coach Doug Marrone, and the three-time national champion "expects to land in Jacksonville."

Rapoport added that Meyer "has been lining up a staff" for a potential takeover in Jacksonville.

Rapoport added that Meyer “has been lining up a staff” for a potential takeover in Jacksonville.

The #Jaguars have held off making a firm and final decision on coach Doug Marrone, but sources say they will likely move on from him. Expect Urban Meyer to be a top target. My story: https://t.co/1q6jeVgXJY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2021

This situation is wild to me. I thought there was no chance Meyer would ever coach again. I’ve been very consistent in my stance that he’s done.

Now, he’s not only reportedly going to likely come out of retirement, but he’s going to come out to coach one of the worst teams in football.

Given Meyer’s health issues in the past, I’m very interested to see how he handles the stress of running one of the worst teams in the NFL.

It’s not like he’s taking over a Super Bowl contender. He will have to build up the Jaguars from the ground up. It’s going to be a huge undertaking.

We’ll see what happens, but Meyer taking over the Jaguars would immediately become one of the biggest storylines in all of sports heading into the 2021 season.