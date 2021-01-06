GOP Congressman: ‘This Is A Coup Attempt’

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger called the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to protest the results of the election a “coup attempt.”

Kinzinger, who is one of the few House Republicans who has openly criticized President Donald Trump, issued the tweet as rioters with pro-Trump flags breached the Capitol, where lawmakers gathered to verify votes for the Electoral College.

Capitol police reportedly deployed tear gas as demonstrators broke into the building. Lawmakers were also urged to shelter inside their offices during the breach. Congressional staffers were also forced to evacuate over reports of a pipe bomb in the House Cannon building.

Vice President Mike Pence and Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the president pro tempore, were removed to an unspecified location.

This is a coup attempt. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

The breach was an offshoot of a rally held outside the Capitol aimed at forcing Congress to challenge the results of the Electoral College. A group of around a dozen Republican senators, led by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, have planned to object to the certification of the Electoral College results.

Hours before the demonstrators stormed the Capitol, Pence told Congress that he does not have the power to overturn the election results as President Trump and many of his supporters had hoped.

Trump criticized Pence on Twitter, saying that he “didn’t have the courage” to overturn the election results.

Trump also called for his supporters to “stay peaceful” following reports that they had entered the Capitol.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.