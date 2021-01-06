Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Announces That He’s Entering The 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is headed to the NFL.

The superstar quarterback for the Tigers announced Wednesday morning that he’s headed to the NFL after three insanely successful seasons in college. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his announcement video below.

Well, we all knew this was coming and it’s now a done deal for the Clemson phenom. What a career and journey it’s been for Lawrence.

He never missed the playoff, won a national title, was a runner-up a different season and will forever be remembered as an all-time great.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

Now, it’s time for Lawrence to take his talents to the NFL. He is a lock to be the first pick in the draft, and I have no doubt the Jags are going to love him.

We’re talking about the kind of talent you might see once every 20 years. That’s the kind of generational talent that Trevor Lawrence is on the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16)

Props to Lawrence on the incredible career with the Tigers. I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL.