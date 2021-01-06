Don Jr. Condemns Rioters Storming The Building And Fighting Cops Hours After Riling Up Trump Supporters

Donald Trump Jr. condemned rioters Wednesday who stormed the Capitol building and fought cops hours after riling up supporters of President Donald Trump.

“This is wrong and not who we are,” Trump Jr. tweeted to his millions of followers.

"This is wrong and not who we are," Trump Jr. tweeted to his millions of followers.

"Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don't start acting like the other side," he added. "We have a country to save and this doesn't help anyone."

This is wrong and not who we are. Be peaceful and use your 1st Amendment rights, but don’t start acting like the other side. We have a country to save and this doesn’t help anyone. https://t.co/3oUAPxuwi9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 6, 2021

Along with his post, was video showing Trump supporters who had breached the Capitol building."

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

“Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun,” a Blaze reporter tweeted, in part.

Trump supporters have broken into the Capitol

pic.twitter.com/JwFfaCq2dJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 6, 2021

Hours before the storming of the Capitol, Trump Jr. spoke to supporters at a “Save America” rally in Washington, D.C.

.@donaldjtrumpjr speaks at Save America rally: “This gathering should send a message to them. This isn’t their Republican Party anymore. This is Donald Trump’s Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/WvrGRMW9h8 — The Hill (@thehill) January 6, 2021

During his remarks, he praised the supporters who came out and fought for the president “without burning down buildings,” “without ripping down churches” and “without looting.”

Later, he praised the “tens of thousands” who came out for continuing to fight for Trump and warned those Republicans who weren’t fighting for Trump that they were “coming” for them.