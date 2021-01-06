‘Bullsh*t!’: Fox News Pulls Away From Don Jr’s Speech After He Starts Cursing

Fox News cut away from Donald Trump Jr’s Washington DC speech after he began cursing during a rant about transgender pronouns.

Trump Jr. spoke in front of the White House South Lawn Wednesday just before the Congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

“Thank you for being in this fight with us,” the first son told the crowd. “Thank you for standing up to the bullsh*t. Right? Amen and awoman, right? I know. I know. But that shows you literally the mentality of where the Democrat Party is, right?”

“They spent money on a study that came to the incredible conclusion yesterday that trans women playing in female sports have a competitive advantage,” he added. “No sh*t! Who could have seen that coming?”

Following the profanity, Fox News pulled their feed from the speech back to host Sandra Smith on “America’s Newsroom.”

WATCH:



Trump Jr’s comments referenced the opening prayer for the 117th Congress last week where Democratic Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver ended it with the words “amen and awoman.” (RELATED: Prayer To Open The 117th Congress Ended With ‘Amen And Awoman’)

“We ask it in the name of the monotheistic God, and God known by many names and by many different faiths, amen, and awoman,” Cleaver said on Sunday.

President Donald Trump later spoke at the rally, bashing Georgia election officials and Democrats for “rigging” the November election that Biden by over 80 million votes.