Rep. Ilhan Omar To Introduce Articles Of Impeachment Following Mob Violence At Capitol

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar announced she was drawing up Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump after a mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building Wednesday.

“Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” Omar said.

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,” Omar added.

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

Omar’s fellow member of the so-called squad, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, joined in calling for Trump to be impeached by the House and removed by the Senate.

Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes. This is dangerous & unacceptable. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021

At least six other Democratic members of Congress called for Trump’s impeachment and removal from office on Wednesday, including Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, California Rep. Mark Takano, Virginia Rep. Jennifer Wexton, New York Rep. Mondaire Jones and Hawaii Rep. Kai Kahele.

Hundreds of people stormed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon after Trump told supporters during a speech earlier in the day he would lead a march to the Capitol building to “cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women” challenging his loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the 2020 elections.

One woman who appeared to be wearing a pro-Trump flag was allegedly shot in the neck as rioters swarmed the Capitol building Wednesday afternoon. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Shot In Neck As Capitol Building Swamped With Rioters)

The mob descended on the Capitol building as lawmakers were meeting to certify Biden’s election victory.

