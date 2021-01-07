British Model Stella Tennant Died By Suicide, According to Family

British model Stella Tennant died by suicide, the family confirmed to Fox News in an article published Thursday.

The family said they were “humbled by the outpouring of messages and sympathy” and admitted that Tennant had been “unwell for some time,” in a statement to Fox News.

“She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humor touched so many,” the family said in the statement, Fox News reported. (RELATED: British Model Dies Suddenly At 50)

“Stella had been unwell for some time,” the statement continued. “So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her. In grieving Stella’s loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue.”

As previously reported, Tennant, who worked with fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, was photographed by Steven Meisel and Bruce Weber.

She has appeared in French, British and Italian Vogue along with Harper’s Bazaar. Tennant also appeared in campaigns for Chanel, Calvin Klein, Hermès, and Burberry.

Versace is mourning the death of #StellaTennant. Stella was Gianni Versace’s muse for many years and friend of the family. We will miss you forever Stella. Rest In Peace. Stella Tennant for Atelier Versace SS 1996, ph. Richard Avedon @Avedon pic.twitter.com/9tZqwMATzn — VERSACE (@Versace) December 23, 2020

Versace called Tennant Gianni Versace’s “muse” at the time of her death.