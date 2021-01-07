Capitol Police Chief Resigns After Capitol Riot

The head of the U.S. Capitol Police, Steven Sund, announced he would resign Thursday after pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol buidling Wednesday.

"It has been a pleasure and true honor to serve the United States Capitol Police Board and the Congressional community alongside the women and men of the United States Capitol Police," Sund wrote in his resignation letter.

A mob of supporters for President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building Wednesday, attacking police and knocking down security barriers in an attempt to stop the Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Four individuals died as a result of the riots, including one woman who was fatally shot by law enforcement, according to Capitol Police.

Sund’s resignation will be effective January 16th a spokeswoman announced Thursday, according to NBC News.

BREAKING: A spokeswoman for Capitol Police says Capitol Police Chief Sund is resigning effective January 16, 2021. Resignation comes after yesterday’s botched response to the riot in the Capitol, and a call from @SpeakerPelosi for him to resign. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 7, 2021

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin said in a news conference earlier Thursday that Capitol Police actions during the riot “made our job more difficult.”

“Why they weren’t zip-tied as they left the building, I don’t know.” Sherwin declared.