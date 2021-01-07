Emily Ratajkowski Criticizes Facebook’s Decision To Ban President Trump From The Platform

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski criticized Facebook’s decision to ban President Donald Trump from the social media platform “indefinitely.”

Ratajkowski shared her opinion on the matter Thursday on her personal Twitter account.

“This gives Facebook/tech/Zuck THE MOST POWER. If he can shut the president up/off he can shut any of us up/off,” Ratajkowski tweeted.

A Twitter user responded to the model claiming we didn’t need social media.

“Actually no social media is an incredible tool to organize grassroots movements as proved by this summer’s protests,” Ratajkowski responded to the user. (RELATED: President Trump Blocked From Instagram And Facebook ‘Indefinitely’ After Platforms Used To ‘Incite Violent Insurrection’)

Ratajkowski noted that her take on censorship of Trump was an “unpopular take” but further claimed that her “concern” was about “big tech” shutting down “‘leftist extremists'” in the future.

“My concern is that this gives big tech the opportunity to shut down ‘leftist extremists’ who are important political organizers,” she added on Twitter.

CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg announced the news of Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram on Thursday following the insurrection at the capitol.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.