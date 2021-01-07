Flight Attendants Union Wants To Ban Pro-Trump Mob From Future Flights

A flight attendants union is looking to ban pro-Trump demonstrators that disrupted several flights Tuesday and were involved in Wednesday’s riot from future flights.

“The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area [Tuesday] was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person onboard,” the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA) International President Sara Nelson said in a statement issued Wednesday. “It will not happen again.”

“Our first priority in aviation safety and security is to keep any problems on the ground. Some of the people who traveled in our planes [Tuesday] participated in the insurrection at the Capitol [Wednesday]. Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol today create further concern about their departure from the DC area.”

The union represents roughly 50,000 flight attendants amongst 17 airlines.

“Acts against our democracy, our government, and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight,” Nelson continued.

Supporters of President Donald Trump became embroiled in a screaming match with other passengers on a DC-bound American Airlines plane Tuesday after they projected a “Trump 2020” logo on the interior of the plane, according to ABC News.

And so it begins. On a plane from TX —> DC flight attendants are struggling to control a plane full of Trump supporters as they display a pro-Trump projection and harass others passengers bound for DC. [DM to license]#dc #trump #trumprally #protest #thisisamerica #sos pic.twitter.com/BlTCbD8ntl — Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) January 6, 2021

Trump supporters alleged a fellow passenger threatened to kill them, according to the report. A flight attendant eventually stepped in, ending the feud.

Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney was confronted and mocked by Trump supporters both before and during his Tuesday flight to D.C. While on the flight, passengers appeared to chant “Traitor! Traitor! Traitor!” according to a video from a now-deleted tweet. (RELATED: REPORT: Cabinet Members Discussed Invoking 25th Amendment To Remove Trump)

Utah Patriots catch Rino Romney at Salt Lake City international airport! He thinks he’s above his constituents!!! Openly bashing @realDonaldTrump!!! “These people won’t be able to walk down the street.” VOLUME UP! ☝???? pic.twitter.com/Lntgozkajx — Qtah (@Utah_17) January 6, 2021

Hundreds of rioters stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday, reportedly breaking through four levels of security barriers and smashing in doors before taking siege.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

Heavily armed SWAT members eventually arrived on the scene to clear the Capitol building, only after rioters brawled with police officers and faced an armed standoff.

The Daily Caller reached out to AFA for further comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.