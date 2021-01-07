‘I Don’t Think It Does Any Good For Anybody’: Rubio Pans Biden Speech As Divisive

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio criticized President-elect Joe Biden’s speech responding to Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol riot as not doing “any good for anybody” during a Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ “The Story.”

After saying he doesn’t “understand” calls to use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, Rubio turned his attention to Biden’s speech.

“I saw Joe Biden’s speech today,” Rubio told anchor Martha MacCallum. “It was the opportunity for him to sort of, at this moment, the day after all of that to sort of calm things down and instead he goes off for 20 minutes and talks about everything that happened last summer and that this was black protesters and the police would have responded differently.”

WATCH:

One day after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building, Biden said that Black Lives Matter activists who engaged in rioting over the summer would have “been treated very, very differently” by police.

“No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protesting yesterday, there wouldn’t — they wouldn’t have been treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the Capitol,” Biden said.

“There was no need for that,” he said of Biden’s speech. “You know what that does? That makes everybody bow up and go back to their corner. Everybody’s outraged by what happened yesterday and a lot of people are thinking maybe politics has gotten too hot right now. And then you come out with a speech like that and I don’t think that does any good for anybody. I’m really disappointed in Biden’s speech today. I expected more and better.”

Rubio acknowledged that despite one shooting Capitol police overall “showed tremendous restraint.” (RELATED: Poll: 45% Of Republicans Support Ransacking Of US Capitol)