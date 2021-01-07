Notre Dame Quarterback Ian Book Announces That He’s Headed To The NFL

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is headed to the NFL.

After an insanely successful career with the Fighting Irish, Book announced late Wednesday afternoon that his time with the program has come to an end, and he's headed to the NFL.

You can read his full post below.

Book could have returned for another year if he wanted too because the 2020 season didn’t count towards eligibility, but he’s taking his talents to the NFL.

The young man will forever be remembered among the all-time greats at Notre Dame.

Book might never have won a national title while with the Fighting Irish, but he was a hell of a player for Brian Kelly.

He put up some huge stats for Notre Dame, and has ended his career in South Bend with a total of 89 touchdowns.

The dude was a hell of a football player, and it’s now time to find out what he can do at the highest level of the sport.

While he probably won’t ever be a star in the NFL, he will almost certainly have a very lengthy career as a backup. All great parties come to an end, and his time with the Fighting Irish is done. Now, let’s find out what he does against the best players in the world.