Ohio State AD Gene Smith Says The National Title Game Is ‘On Schedule’

Ohio State is continuing to prepare to play Alabama next Monday in the national title game.

The Buckeyes reportedly have coronavirus issues ahead of the national title game, and there’s been some talk about delaying the matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

From @mzenitz and me, per sources: There are COVID-19 issues at Ohio State that have led to discussions about possibly having to push back the national title game to a later date https://t.co/8F7GiP7b7o — John Talty (@JTalty) January 5, 2021

However, OSU is still rolling forward as planned. According to Ralph Russo, Buckeyes AD Gene Smith said everyone is proceeding forward for the game to happen “on schedule.”

“In the COVID world it’s day-by-day. Today was a good day,” Smith added late Wednesday afternoon.

Spoke briefly with Ohio State AD Gene Smith, who did not give any details about what COVID issues the Buckeyes might be having _ if any _ but he did say: “We’re on schedule and I anticipate we’ll be there (Monday). In the COVID world it’s day-by-day. Today was a good day.” — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 6, 2021

Smith’s comments come after Alabama AD Greg Bryne already stated that the two programs are “focused” on playing Monday as scheduled.

Ohio State AD Gene Smith and I have had multiple conversations. Both schools are focused on playing in the @CFBPlayoff Championship Game on January 11th. #RollTide — Greg Byrne (@Greg_Byrne) January 5, 2021

This is music to my ears. It certainly looks like the national title game will happen as planned this upcoming Monday, and I can’t wait.

The college football world collectively held our breath when we heard about the COVID issues at OSU.

Now, it looks like everything will be just fine. You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on ESPN! It’s going to be a great time.