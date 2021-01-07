Editorial

Ohio State AD Gene Smith Says The National Title Game Is ‘On Schedule’

Dec 19, 2020; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes up field ahead of Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Blake Gallagher (51) during the first quarter of the Big Ten Championship football game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters

Ohio State is continuing to prepare to play Alabama next Monday in the national title game.

The Buckeyes reportedly have coronavirus issues ahead of the national title game, and there’s been some talk about delaying the matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, OSU is still rolling forward as planned. According to Ralph Russo, Buckeyes AD Gene Smith said everyone is proceeding forward for the game to happen “on schedule.”

“In the COVID world it’s day-by-day. Today was a good day,” Smith added late Wednesday afternoon.

Smith’s comments come after Alabama AD Greg Bryne already stated that the two programs are “focused” on playing Monday as scheduled.

This is music to my ears. It certainly looks like the national title game will happen as planned this upcoming Monday, and I can’t wait.

The college football world collectively held our breath when we heard about the COVID issues at OSU.

 

Now, it looks like everything will be just fine. You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on ESPN! It’s going to be a great time.