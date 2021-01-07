Packers Fan Shotguns A Beer After His Final Chemo Treatment

One Packers fan is making the rounds on Twitter for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by @blomdotcomm, he shotgunned a Busch Light to celebrate his final chemo treatment.

We could all use something to smile about these days, and I can promise you this video will get the job done. You can give it a watch below.

Like I said above, we could all use something to smile about these days, and I'm really not sure it gets much better than the video above.

Cancer is absolutely awful. It's one of the worst things about this world. It's ruins lives, breaks spirits and is brutal to deal with.

As somebody who has had multiple family members battle it, I can tell you the toll it can take. When it comes to celebrating your final chemo treatment, I can't think of many ways better than drinking a beer.

I’d be cracking beers left and right for several days after a final chemo treatment.

Props to @blomdotcomm on taking a huge step in his battle and enjoying a cold Busch Light along the way.