Penn State’s Basketball Team Pauses Activities Because Of Coronavirus

Penn State has smashed the pause button on basketball activities.

The Nittany Lions announced Wednesday night that practice and games have been paused because of positive coronavirus tests within the program.

Two upcoming games have been postponed.

Penn State men’s basketball has paused all team-related activities due to positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel. Due to the pause, the Nittany Lions’ home games against Michigan (Jan. 9) and Rutgers (Jan. 12) have been postponed. https://t.co/x9vHy0jo4x — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 6, 2021

As far as I know, PSU is now the first B1G program to pause basketball activities for an extended period of time during the season.

This is tough news for the conference and fans of the program.

The Nittany Lions were supposed to play Wisconsin this past weekend, but the game didn’t happen because of coronavirus.

Now, Penn State has multiple upcoming games postponed because of coronavirus. Clearly, things aren’t going well in Happy Valley.

Hopefully, PSU gets a lid on this situation sooner than later. The last thing we need is a B1G program getting knocked out of commission for an extended period of time.