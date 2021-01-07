Editorial

REPORT: Andrew Cuomo Won’t Attend The Buffalo Bills Playoff Game After More Than 44,000 Fans Sign A Petition To Ban Him

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during his daily news conference amid the coronavirus outbreak on March 20, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo ordered nonessential businesses to keep 100% of their workforce at home in an effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly won’t be in attendance Saturday when the Bills play the Colts.

Cuomo originally planned on attending the playoff game between the two AFC teams, but that will no longer happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ryan Field, a nurse from the Erie County Medical Center is getting his ticket, and he won’t be going to because he has to focus on his State of the State speech. His speech is scheduled to take place January 11.

His decision to not attend the game, which will feature limited capacity at Bills Stadium, comes after a petition to ban him blew up.

As of this moment, more than 44,000 thousand people have signed the petition to keep him away.

 

Does anyone believe for a second Cuomo needs days and days to write a speech? The report that he wouldn’t attend broke Wednesday.

That means he’s stating he needs several days to write the speech for Monday. I just don’t believe that. I refuse to believe that.

I’m guessing Cuomo doesn’t want the optics of getting booed into outer space by the few thousand fans in attendance.

Let us know what you think about the petition and Cuomo’s refusal to go in the comments below.