REPORT: Andrew Cuomo Won’t Attend The Buffalo Bills Playoff Game After More Than 44,000 Fans Sign A Petition To Ban Him

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo reportedly won’t be in attendance Saturday when the Bills play the Colts.

Cuomo originally planned on attending the playoff game between the two AFC teams, but that will no longer happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ryan Field, a nurse from the Erie County Medical Center is getting his ticket, and he won’t be going to because he has to focus on his State of the State speech. His speech is scheduled to take place January 11.

Governor Cuomo will not be attending Bills playoff game this weekend. Instead, he is giving his ticket to a nurse from Erie County Medical Center He said he can no longer attend because the shift in power in Washington has forced him to rewrite the State of the State address. pic.twitter.com/yRMVDBZZnF — Ryan Field (@RyanFieldABC) January 6, 2021

His decision to not attend the game, which will feature limited capacity at Bills Stadium, comes after a petition to ban him blew up.

As of this moment, more than 44,000 thousand people have signed the petition to keep him away.

Does anyone believe for a second Cuomo needs days and days to write a speech? The report that he wouldn’t attend broke Wednesday.

That means he’s stating he needs several days to write the speech for Monday. I just don’t believe that. I refuse to believe that.

I’m guessing Cuomo doesn’t want the optics of getting booed into outer space by the few thousand fans in attendance.

Let us know what you think about the petition and Cuomo's refusal to go