STUDY: Short Men Need To Earn A Lot More Money To Be As Desirable As Tall Men

Short men apparently need to pad their bank accounts in order to be more desirable to women.

According to a resurfaced study from the University of Chicago, the shorter a man is, the more money he must earn in order to be viewed as equally desirable as a man who is 5’11.5″ or taller. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For example, a man who is 5’8″ would need to earn an additional $138,000 to be equal to his 5’11.5″ counterpart. You can see a table from the study below.

First off, did we really need a study to tell us that the shorter you are as a guy, the less desirable you are to women? That one seemed obvious.

Lucky for me, I check in nicely at 6’00.5″ on a good day when I’m not hunched over from back pain. So, props to me for beating the national average.

Secondly, this little study proves what we’ve all known for a long time. If you have enough money, then you can do just about anything you want.

Want to date a supermodel when you’re 5’8″ and broke? Good luck, folks. Want to date a supermodel when you’re 5’8″ and rich? Line up the potential candidates!

So, fellas who might be short, go get your money. It’ll probably lead to you dating a smoke. If not, you’ll still at least be rich. I’d rather be lonely in my mansion than lonely in a tent!

