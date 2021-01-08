NEW TRUMP VIDEO STATEMENT… “To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. To those who broke the law, you will pay.” … “A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition.” (VIDEO)
Editor Daily Rundown: Trump Releases New Statement And White House Asks Staff To Resign By Biden’s Inauguration
(Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
Vince Coglianese Contributor
