‘Didn’t I Serve So Stuff Like This Doesn’t Have To Happen?’: Marine Vet Speaks Out On US Capitol Unrest

Johnny “Joey” Jones, a Fox Nation Host and Fox News contributor, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about the mob breach of the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, if someone is to blame for the unrest and more.

“Didn’t I serve so stuff like this doesn’t have to happen?” Jones, a double amputee, said about what he witnessed at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. “I saw stuff like this in Iraq and Afghanistan but why is this happening here at home?”

“Human beings are human beings,” he said. “You either control your emotions or they control you. They obviously lost control of theirs.”

Jones also discussed if there is anyone to blame for the unrest in the nation’s capital.

“Everyone,” he said.

Jones also discussed if he thinks there will be a repeat of Wednesday’s unrest, former Attorney General William Barr’s comments about President Donald Trump and more. (RELATED: Fox Nation Host Joey Jones: ‘When Something Goes Wrong, Someone Has To Respond’)

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Daughter Of Uighur Muslims Pleads For Chinese Government To Set Her Mother Free

Doctor Says COVID-19 Could Be ‘Cyclic Event’ Like The Flu

Immigration Expert Says Biden’s Immigration Plans Could Provide Amnesty For Millions Of People

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.