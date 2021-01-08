REPORT: Cristiano Ronaldo Made Nearly $25 Million On Instagram In 2020

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly made a shocking amount of cash off of Instagram in the past year.
According to LoveUX, the soccer superstar, who had 252 million followers, made roughly $24.38 million on the social media platform in 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
Yes, you read that number correctly. The Ronaldo made nearly $25 million just from sponsored Instagram posts last year!
That number was more than enough to make Ronaldo the highest-paid person in the world on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Making $24.38 million on Instagram is honestly a number that is hard to fathom. It’s a number that’s difficult for me to wrap my head around.
That’s the kind of money that can get you a nice yacht, and he made it in a single year. Stop and think about it for a second.
Not even counting his soccer contract money, Ronaldo made more money from sponsored social media posts than most people make in five or six lifetimes.
View this post on Instagram
I guess it pays to be a global soccer superstar with more than 250 million followers on Instagram. Clearly, it can make you very rich.
View this post on Instagram
Props to Ronaldo for getting paid. We love to see it!