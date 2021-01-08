REPORT: Cristiano Ronaldo Made Nearly $25 Million On Instagram In 2020

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly made a shocking amount of cash off of Instagram in the past year.

According to LoveUX, the soccer superstar, who had 252 million followers, made roughly $24.38 million on the social media platform in 2020.

Yes, you read that number correctly. The Ronaldo made nearly $25 million just from sponsored Instagram posts last year!

That number was more than enough to make Ronaldo the highest-paid person in the world on Instagram.

Making $24.38 million on Instagram is honestly a number that is hard to fathom. It’s a number that’s difficult for me to wrap my head around.

That’s the kind of money that can get you a nice yacht, and he made it in a single year. Stop and think about it for a second.

Not even counting his soccer contract money, Ronaldo made more money from sponsored social media posts than most people make in five or six lifetimes.

I guess it pays to be a global soccer superstar with more than 250 million followers on Instagram. Clearly, it can make you very rich.

Props to Ronaldo for getting paid. We love to see it!