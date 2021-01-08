REVIEW: Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’ Is Pretty Good

Morgan Wallen dropped “Dangerous: The Double Album” for his fans Friday, and it’s not too bad.

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m not a huge Wallen fan, but I do enjoy some of his music. So, I decided to check out his newest album, especially given the seemingly large amounts of hype surrounding it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It really didn’t disappoint at all. Even as a casual fan of the country music star, I found it very enjoyable.

The best way to look at “Dangerous: The Double Album” is as a walk through Wallen’s life. It feels like you’re growing with him, learning, making mistakes, experiencing heartbreak and more through his new songs.

It’s more of a story he’s walking the audience through than just a bunch of party songs or traditional country hits.

That might sound strange, but I think you’ll all understand a bit better once you hear it.

In terms of the best songs, I’d have to go with “Sand in My Boots,” “This Bar,” “Outlaw,” and “Livin’ the Dream” — they all really popped to me.

Is Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” an elite country album that will be remembered with the all-time greats? No, but it’s still more than worth listening to if you’re a fan of the genre.

So, if you’re looking for something to listen to today, fire it up!