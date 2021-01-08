US

REPORT: Rioters Smeared Feces, Left Urine In Capitol During Break-In

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 07: A cleaning crew vacuums the floor of a hallway at the U.S. Capitol January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Congress has finished the certification for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ electoral college win after pro-Trump mobs stormed the Capitol and temporarily stopped the process. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Jake Dima Contributor
Some of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday smeared feces throughout the hallway and urinated on the floors of the building, according to several reports.

The pro-President Donald Trump crowd reportedly defecated in the Capitol bathroom and tracked the stool through the halls after the mob clashed with law enforcement and gained entry to the Washington, D.C., landmark, according to the New York Post, which cited a source close to Democratic New York Sen. Chuck Schumer.

“Congressional staffers saw feces in the hallways,” the source told the Post. “It came from the bathroom and they tracked it around. There was an intentional effort to degrade the Capitol building.”

The mob also reportedly urinated on the floors of Capitol, Democratic New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries told radio station WNYC.

“There was urine. There was clear desecration,” Jeffries said.

The rioters also damaged numerous glass windows, vandalized Congressional offices, including that of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and some were depicted in photographs stealing relics from the Capitol, according to CNN.

At least 82 people were arrested during the unrest and five were pronounced dead, including one police officer whose death is being investigated as a homicide. The FBI released a number of photographs which depict suspected rioters who partook in the Wednesday unrest to solicit help from the public in apprehending them. (RELATED: Photos And Videos Show The Damage Left Behind After The Riot At The Capitol Building)

