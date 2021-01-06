REPORT: Bomb Found At RNC Headquarters, Suspicious Package At DNC

A bomb was reportedly found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee Wednesday and the Democratic National Committee is under evacuation after receiving a suspicious package.

The explosive device at the RNC was called a pipe bomb, was successfully destroyed by law enforcement, according to the New York Times, citing officials close to the matter. The package at the DNC has not yet been identified, the Times reported.

NYT: A pipe bomb was discovered at the RNC HQ in DC and detonated by the bomb squad https://t.co/MEfHNIefpn — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) January 6, 2021

Both party headquarters are located in Washington, D.C., near the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of President Donald Trump supporters have taken to the streets to protest the results of the 2020 election. Trump supporters clashed with law enforcement near barricades outside of the Capitol building and eventually forced their way in the Capitol, multiple videos showed.

WATCH: The U.S. Capitol remains on lockdown after protestors entered the building https://t.co/jbW1p1TJFE pic.twitter.com/2HLhWJ7yt2 — Bloomberg (@business) January 6, 2021

At least one person, a woman who was not immediately identified, has been shot during the unrest, according to WUSA9. Photographs showed law enforcement officers with their guns drawn behind a barricaded door in the House Chamber. (RELATED: ‘Pipe Bomb Reported’: Hill Staff Evacuates As Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building)

Inside House chamber right now pic.twitter.com/yOk1yWpnT7 — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 6, 2021

