Politics

REPORT: Bomb Found At RNC Headquarters, Suspicious Package At DNC

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Jake Dima Contributor
Font Size:

A bomb was reportedly found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee Wednesday and the Democratic National Committee is under evacuation after receiving a suspicious package.

The explosive device at the RNC was called a pipe bomb, was successfully destroyed by law enforcement, according to the New York Times, citing officials close to the matter. The package at the DNC has not yet been identified, the Times reported.

Both party headquarters are located in Washington, D.C., near the U.S. Capitol, where thousands of President Donald Trump supporters have taken to the streets to protest the results of the 2020 election. Trump supporters clashed with law enforcement near barricades outside of the Capitol building and eventually forced their way in the Capitol, multiple videos showed.

At least one person, a woman who was not immediately identified, has been shot during the unrest, according to WUSA9. Photographs showed law enforcement officers with their guns drawn behind a barricaded door in the House Chamber. (RELATED: ‘Pipe Bomb Reported’: Hill Staff Evacuates As Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Building)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.