Ronna McDaniel Reelected As RNC Chairwoman

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was unanimously reelected on Friday to lead the party committee for another two years.

“Being chair of the Republican National Committee has been an honor of the lifetime, and I’m so honored to be re-elected. We have a lot of work to do heading into 2022 and I’m ready to make sure Republicans up and down the ballot have the resources they need to win!,” McDaniel tweeted.

McDaniel has continued to lead the committee to historic fundraising numbers.(RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: RNC Raises $72 Million During ‘Best September Ever’)

“We have a lot of hard work to do to take back the Senate and the House in 2022, but I am mad and I’m not going to let socialism rule this country,” McDaniel said in a speech Friday. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Hosts Annual Trailblazer Event Honoring Black Conservatives)

“I’m going to work with every single one of you to make sure we squash it and we take back the House and take back the Senate,” she continued. “So Democrats, get ready, buckle your seatbelts. We’re coming.”